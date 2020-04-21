Salvation Army participating in #GiveFromHomeDay to feed hungry, homeless

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Hattiesburg and Laurel will be participating in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday.
The national fundraising drive gives residents the chance to help struggling neighbors during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
With drops in funding and recent tornadoes, Salvation Army officials say funding is urgently needed to continue providing services to the community.
Donations can be made to The Salvation Army’s #GiveFromHome campaign here.
