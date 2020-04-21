PRCC women’s basketball trio sign scholarships

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM)— Three Pearl River Community College women’s basketball standouts are headed to the next level.
PRCC sophomores Mychala “Pooh” Linzy (McNeese State University), Alanna Smith (Delta State University) and Shania Wright (South Carolina State University) each signed with four-year schools last week.
“It’s a great day to be a Wildcat,” Pearl River coach Scotty Fletcher said. “In coaching, the games bring you highs and lows. However, the most rewarding part, other than our girls graduating with a degree in their hands and going out to impact and influence many, is when you see a young person work so hard to accomplish their goals and earn them.”
The trio helped PRCC to a 15-9 overall record and 8-6 mark in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
Fletcher has sent 12 players on to four-year schools during his five-year tenure at PRCC.
“Shania, Alanna and Pooh have embodied the phrase ‘student-athlete’,” Fletcher said. “They grew up with dreams and aspirations to play basketball at the highest level and to see their sacrifice, hard work and determination come to fruition is very rewarding for a coach. These young women made a lasting impression on our program and their presence will be greatly missed. They were special young women and a joy to coach each and every day.”
Linzy was the Wildcats’ leading scorer in both of her seasons. Linzy averaged11.9 points-per-game as a freshman and then bumped that to 13 points per game this past year.
As a sophomore, the two-time All-MACJC selection shot 37.9 percent from the floor and 3-point range. She also averaged 2.6 rebounds.
“Pooh was a coach’s dream and came in every day and worked on her craft,” Fletcher said. “She was a fierce competitor that never backed down from a challenge. She has always been a leader and winner.”
After being a rotation player as a freshman, Smith was a driving force for PRCC’s success this season.
As a sophomore, Smith averaged 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and la team-best 3.1 assists per game.
“Alanna made the biggest growth and jump from year one to year two of any player I have coached in my time here,” Fletcher said. “She really came on strong at the end of her freshmen year and was a dominant, very consistent guard this year. She single-handily took over ballgames and played with a competitive drive and was a fierce competitor day in and day out.
“It’s also very rewarding when you have an in-district player come to your program and buy-in like she did as a student-athlete and see her accomplish what she did. Delta State is not only getting an exceptional basketball player, but an even better young woman of high character who is a winner.”
Wright became a force for the Wildcats in 2019-20, transforming her game from her freshman to sophomore seasons.
After averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.3 blocks as a freshman, Wright scored at a 7.9 clip this season while also pulling in 6.1 rebounds and registering 1.5 blocks per game.
“Shania made great growth while here and proved herself to be a great player in a very tough league,” Fletcher said. “She was very consistent over her two years.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.