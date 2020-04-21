Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Today will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the upper 50s.
T-Storms will return Wednesday Night into early Thursday AM. Some of those could be severe with damaging winds, large hail and a tornado or two between 2am and 9am. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Sunny skies will return for your Friday before another chance of T-Storms returns for Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.