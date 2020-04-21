Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi reaching 'plateau' in virus cases, governor says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he believes the state is reaching a “plateau” in the increase of cases of the new coronavirus. Reeves says officials are confident that Mississippi's health care system is not going to be “overwhelmed” by virus cases. The governors says Monday that he will consider in coming days how the state should start reopening parts of its economy. The state Health Department says Monday that Mississippi had at least 4,512 confirmed cases and 169 deaths from the coronavirus as of Sunday evening. That includes confirmed cases in at least 77 long-term care facilities.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
3 killed by suspected tornado, lightning as storms hit South
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Apparent tornadoes and a lighting strike are being blamed for three deaths in the South. Officials say one man was killed in Mississippi and another died in Alabama when winds ripped apart mobile homes. Authorities suspect tornadoes in each case. And a woman is dead in south Georgia following a house fire that officials suspect was caused by lightning. The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida on Sunday and Monday. Thousands were left without power by the storms.
MISSISSIPPI LOTTERY
Mississippi lottery revenue dips in March amid pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State revenue from the Mississippi Lottery decreased in March as people began facing restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says it deposited $9.9 million into the state treasury _ the net proceeds from lottery games played during March. That was a decrease from $11.6 million in February. Mississippi has collected more than $37.5 million from the lottery that started operating in November. Mississippi Lottery Corporation president Tom Shaheen says he expects a continued decline in lottery ticket sales during the pandemic. The corporation has indefinitely suspended its TV and radio advertising.
AP-US-DEEPWATER-HORIZON-ECOSYSTEM-RECOVERY
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.
INMATE DEATHS-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate dies in hospital at Mississippi's Parchman prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be done on a 51-year-old inmate who died Saturday in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Richard Rimmer had been in prison since July on a 10-year sentence for a felony DUI conviction in DeSoto County. A coroner says in a Department of Corrections news release that Rimmer was terminally ill. Rimmer was at least the 34th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after several inmates were killed or injured during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-CHANGING LANDSCAPE
Baseball to beaches: Coast is different 10 years after spill
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — As oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. A decade later, it’s not. The Deepwater Horizon disaster changed the region, with a flood of spending altering landscapes and attitudes. Many cities have new life in ways unforeseen during the “summer of oil." Money began flowing shortly after the disaster, though much came from the 2016 approval of a $20.8 billion settlement that dictated BP payments through 2031. Projects vary from a Mississippi baseball stadium, to Florida ferry service, and an Alabama hotel. Some question the use of funds for business over economic needs.