Homes of Hope for Children damaged after storms

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Homes of Hope for Children, a nonprofit, faith-based children’s home in Lamar County, has extensive damage to its facilities after Sunday’s storms.
“The roofs on all of our buildings have been damaged to one degree or another,” said Michael Garrett, Homes of Hope for Children Executive Director. “In all our homes where the kids are, we have got leaks, multiple leaks. We have some structural damage to at least one other building. Certainly, we got hit by the storm, but thankfully it’s not nearly as bad as it could have been.”
Since Sunday, several people have pitched in to help with clean up and repairs.
“The sheriff’s department came out and dropped off tarps for us to be able to cover our buildings,” Garrett said. “We’ve been very blessed to have the communities reach out to us and try to meet our needs during this difficult period.”
Garrett says there are precautions in place at each home for severe weather situations.
“Safe places for them to be inside of their homes,” Garrett said. “They were all huddled together kind of praying through that storm.”
Garrett is hopeful repairs will not take too long.
