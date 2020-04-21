Dixie community cleaning up after Sunday’s tornado

DIXIE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup is underway for residents in the Dixie community of Forrest County after Sunday night’s deadly tornado.
Power and cable companies are making progress getting services restored to their customers.
Meanwhile, work crews from the county were out clearing trees off the roadways and removing debris from the ditches.
The powerful storm left scars not only on neighborhoods, houses and property but also on those who went through the terrible ordeal.
One lifelong Dixie resident, Ann Fortenberry, says she will never forget what it felt like to go through it all.
“Well it was obvious from watching channel 7, that it was coming our way and so I began to prepare," Fortenberry said. "I got in the hallway, closed all the doors. It seemed like it got real quiet for a little bit, then I could hear it coming, and I knew without a doubt that this was it. But when it was over, I knew everything was OK and I went out on the carport and had my flashlight, flashed towards my son’s house, he was out on his back porch flashing his flashlight, so I knew they were OK.”
One death was reported in Marion County while five counties in total reported damages from the tornado.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.