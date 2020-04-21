Columbia Strong sets up distribution center for tornado victims

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A group formed to help storm victims after a deadly and devastating tornado in Columbia five years ago has come together again to aid victims of Sunday night’s twister in Marion County.
Columbia Strong has set up a distribution center for storm victims at Columbia’s First Baptist Church.
The organization has partnered with the city of Columbia and local and regional retailers to provide building materials, water, personal hygiene items, plastic totes, tarps and other relief supplies to storm families in need.
The distribution centers will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain in operations as long as needed.
Columbia Strong was organized after the deadly Dec. 23, 2014 tornado. The group has also assisted victims in other disasters since that storm.
Meanwhile, Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie will seek federal and state help for businesses that were damaged by severe flash flooding during Sunday night’s storm.
McKenzie will ask for approval from the Board of Aldermen Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency, which will allow the city to request funds for disaster relief. McKenzie said nearly two dozen Columbia businesses and Fire Station 2 were damaged in the flooding.
