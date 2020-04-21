Arson, vandalism being investigated at Nora Davis school in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel school that was badly damaged by an EF-3 tornado in December took another hit over the weekend.
This time around, people caused the damage. Not Mother Nature.
Laurel School District spokeswoman Lacey Slay said several buildings on the Nora Davis campus were vandalized sometime over the weekend and textbooks were set on fire in the gymnasium on Sunday evening.
The Laurel Fire Department was able to prevent the flames from spreading, but smoke caused extensive damage to the gym and attached offices.
According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, the vandalism included “busted windows and doors, expelled fire extinguishers, smashed equipment, spilled paint and janitorial supplies, pried doors, broken bathroom mirrors, ripped out wiring, flooded bathrooms and more.”
“We are extremely disappointed in these reprehensible actions,” the post said.
The investigation is being handled by the Laurel Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
