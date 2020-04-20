Tornado kills man, destroys homes in Marion County

SANDY HOOK, Miss. (WDAM) - As a home lays scattered across the yard, a Marion County family mourns the loss of a loved one.
Jerry Johnson was 72 years old and home alone when the tornado hit. Johnson was found last night by his son.
His wife Maria couldn’t get there until this morning.
“This is not something that I could dream of would happen,” Maria Johnson said.
“I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ I know it’s all gods will,” Johnson added.
Just down Johnson Road Chad Walley and his family were out of the house when the tornado hit.
“It is very sad situation that destruction has to come like this, but at the same time we’ve got God on our side and that’s all that matters,” Walley said.
Hurricane Creek Baptist Church Pastor Zach Smith and his family got to their safe place moments before the tornado hit.
“It’s an experience that really helps you see your mortality," Smith said. “You really see your humanity and how fragile we are as human beings when you experience going through a tornado.”
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s initial damage reports show that at least 20 homes were destroyed in Marion County.
