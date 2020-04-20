Recovery efforts continue in Moss community

MOSS, Miss. (WDAM) - While communities are assessing the damage from Sunday night’s tornado, those hit by the deadly Easter Sunday tornado are in the middle of cleanup efforts.
In Jones and Jasper counties, volunteers from the First Baptist Church in Madison were lending a helping hand to families in the Moss community.
As some were picking up tree limbs and shattered pieces of lumber, others were collecting pictures, personal items and other things, all of which were memories left scattered by the destructive winds of the storm.
Pastor Ben Atkinson says his group came down to help clean up and give hope to those affected by the disaster.
“One thing that touched us was on Saturday, some of our ladies went and talked to some of the senior adult ladies in that community and they were just filled with anxiety and fear about the storms that were coming yesterday,” Atkinson said. “We got to thinking, what if this was your thing you had to wake up to every day for the next, who know how long, and our hearts just went out to the folks here.”
The group from First Baptist Church will be in the Moss community until Wednesday but say they plan to return very soon.
