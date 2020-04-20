Power companies quickly restoring electricity in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are recovering after strong storms passed through the area Sunday night.
Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties received a bulk of the damage after the strong tornado hit.
The storms brought down trees and caused power outages throughout the area, with wind gusts of 62 mph measured at Bobby Chain Municipal Airport.
Multiple power companies responded to thousands of power outages throughout the evening.
Mississippi Power is reporting that all customers have been restored, after more than 5,000 reports of outages Sunday night.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting around 3,200 outages, in comparison to the 8,200 outages reported overnight.
Singing River Electric is reporting approximately 20 outages, after reports of more than 3,000 last night.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local emergency management directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering.
MEMA is encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing.
