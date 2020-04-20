PHOTOS: Pine Belt damage from April 19 storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Sunday night storms killed one person and left many in the Pine Belt with damaged homes or no home at all.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has reported one person killed in Marion County. MEMA is still compiling damage reports from the storms.
A strong tornado touched down in southwest Marion County around 7:20 p.m. The tornado then crossed State Route 35 and State Route 43 near Pickwick.
The tornado then continued to move east, crossing State Route 13 near Pine Burr. It then crossed into Lamar County about two to four miles north of Baxterville.
You can submit weather and damage photos here:
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.