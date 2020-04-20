Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Today will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 80s.
T-Storms will return late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some of those could be strong. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Sunny skies will return for your Friday before another chance of T-Storms returns for Saturday and Sunday.
