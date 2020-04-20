Ole Miss professor dies from coronavirus complications

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor who died from complications with the coronavirus.
In a statement from Ole Miss officials, Kevin Malloy is the first known fatality from the pandemic among faculty members.
Malloy is an instructor in the Department of Writing and Rhetoric and passed away on April 16, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. He taught speech and has been with the university since 2006.
His wife, Dr. Rhona Justice-Malloy, also tested positive for the virus. Dr. Justice-Malloy is a professor with the Department of Theatre and Film.
In a statement from Stephen Monroe, Chair of the Department of Writing & Rhetoric:
“Kevin Malloy was a kind man and a great colleague. Our department and university are grieving alongside his wife, Rhona, and daughter, Amanda. My heart aches for them. We are all living through a terrible time right now, but they are living through a true nightmare. I know that our entire LOU community sends them our love, thoughts, and prayers. We miss Kevin, and we stand with his family in sadness.”
Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs said:
“The passing of a loved one is difficult any time it occurs. For this to happen under these circumstances, with limitations on memorials and funerals, it makes it extremely difficult. Ordinarily out of respect for the family, the university would not release the circumstances of death. In this case, Rhona has given us permission to do so and to share her status. She has requested that expressions of support can be shown by patronizing a local business or restaurant and by supporting those who need it at this time.”
The University Counseling Center is offering tele-mental health services for faculty, staff, and students.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.