Lumberton church holds strong to their faith after tornado

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday brought another round of severe weather into the Pine Belt, producing a tornado that left several families homeless.
Caney Baptist Church in Lumberton was impacted in Sundays severe storms and acted as a shelter to families.
“Me and my wife had church members in the home when it came through and people in the church when it come through," Pastor Roger Miller said.
The next day after the tornado, Miller and church friends went into the community to help families in need.
“We got out this morning after and just trying to look at everything and see how everything was tore up and what was gone and what was missing. But it was tore up pretty bad,” Miller said.
Just because the church is damaged now, doesn’t mean the congregation is going to stop worshiping.
“The church is the people that make up the body of Christ, it isn’t that building,” Miller said. "We’ll get together, we been meeting out here for drive up church. We may just have to do it for a little while longer and we’ll make it. "
