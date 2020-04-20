Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

DEEPWATER HORIZON-ECOSYSTEM RECOVERY
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Businessmen: New Orleans must reopen to save its economy
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group of local businessmen is urging government leaders to reopen New Orleans soon, underscoring the friction between shutting down the economy and curbing the spread of the coronavirus. In a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, they say “a managed return to work” on May 1 is needed to save the city's tourism industry and other businesses. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday reported 29 more deaths statewide from COVID-19. That is down from a peak daily total of 129 deaths on April 14. The governor said nearly 1,750 people are hospitalized in Louisiana, down from a peak of 2,134 hospitalized patients about a week ago.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms rake Deep South, 1 week after deadly tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Severe storms raked a wide swath of the Deep South during the nighttime hours, and forecasters are warning of the possibility of tornadoes just a week after a deadly twister outbreak in the region. The National Weather Service said Sunday that parts of several states are under a flash flood warning because of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The agency says tornadoes are a possible threat for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South, killing dozens.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-CHANGING LANDSCAPE
Baseball to beaches: Coast is different 10 years after spill
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — As oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. A decade later, it’s not. The Deepwater Horizon disaster changed the region, with a flood of spending altering landscapes and attitudes. Many cities have new life in ways unforeseen during the “summer of oil." Money began flowing shortly after the disaster, though much came from the 2016 approval of a $20.8 billion settlement that dictated BP payments through 2031. Projects vary from a Mississippi baseball stadium, to Florida ferry service, and an Alabama hotel. Some question the use of funds for business over economic needs.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-DRILLING DEEPER
10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years ago, an oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, companies are drilling in even deeper waters where the payoffs can be huge but the risks are greater. Industry leaders and government officials vow to prevent a repeat of BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster that spilled 134 million gallons of oil, killed fish, birds and other wildlife and fouled the region’s beaches. But some scientists and environmentalists say safety practices appear to be eroding and there are worries that spill cleanup tactics have changed little since 2010.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD ABUSE HOTLINES
With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears as the coronavirus pandemic strains families. States are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, not because officials believe there are fewer cases but because they’re going unreported. Agencies nationwide are asking neighbors, relatives, store workers and others to fill the reporting gaps that have emerged with school closures. Officials say child abuse and neglect are likely to increase with families facing job losses and being locked down together at home during the outbreak.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-
Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South. The National Weather Service said numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina. Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening. The tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.
BC-LA-DRUG CHARGES-OFFICER
Former officer pleads guilty to steroids charge
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Shreveport police officer has pleaded to drug conspiracy charges involving anabolic steroids. U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Brian Skinner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids. According to prosecutors, Skinner from 2016 through 2018 obtained anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from an acquaintance he met at a gym. In addition to obtaining the anabolic steroids for himself, prosecutors said Skinner also obtained them to distribute to a third party. Skinner faces up to ten years in prison and a $500,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.