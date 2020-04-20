Lamar County declares state of emergency following storms

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors have declared a local state of emergency after Sunday night storms.
They did so in a special called meeting Monday morning.
“The Pine Burr community is where most of the damage occurred in Lamar County, where it started anyways,” said Emergency Management Director James Smith. “Right now, by tracking the debris, where the trees are down and everything, it looks like we’ve got about a 16-mile-long path.”
Smith says no injuries or deaths have been reported.
He says the county’s focus right now is getting people essential needs and clearing roads.
“Making sure all immediate needs are met,” Smith said. “That means making sure people have a place to stay, make sure they have food and the essential things they need to sustain life and take care of themselves. That’s our focus right now.”
Smith says his crews will start damage assessments early Tuesday morning.
“We want to make sure we have access to all structures before we send our damage assessment teams out,” Smith said. “We don’t want to be wasting their time and we want to be as efficient as we possibly can.”
Smith wants to remind people to stay out of the damaged areas if possible.
“We’ve got workers in there trying to work and get people property protected and lives back to normal,” Smith said. “So, if you all can just work with us in trying to get that area as least traffic flow as much as we can through there, that will be a big help for us.”
There are also several church groups and organizations helping repair homes and providing meals for those impacted and helping clean up.
