Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of COVID-19 disinfectant scam

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam in which men try to enter homes under the guise of disinfecting the building.
Accorindg to FCSO, the department has received multiple reports of three men trying to enter homes primarily in the Brooklyn community offering to disinfect the homes for COVID-19.
They offer to spray the building with Febreze for a small fee, though Febreze is not an approved disinfectant for COVID-19 or any other virus or bacteria.
The sheriff’s department said the scam is a front for scoping a property in order to return and burglarize the home and warned residents to not allow people to take advantage of fear and uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis.
If you encounter the men or anyone you believe may be involved in a scam, you are asked to contact FCSO at 601-544-7800.
For a list of disinfectants approved for the use against the coronavirus, visit epa.gov.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.