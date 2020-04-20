Fifth Wildcat headed to senior college

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — A fifth Pearl River Community College men’s basketball player is headed to the next level.
Sophomore guard Kelvin Allen signed with Division II Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla.
“Kelvin will go down as one of the winningest players in Pearl River history,” Pearl River coach Chris Oney said. “He played a huge role on back-to-back Region 23 championship teams.”
Allen joined teammates Tae Hardy (University of Southern Mississippi); Isaih Moore (St. John’s University); Rodgerick Brown (Tulsa University); and Cameron Smith (California State University-Bakersfield) in signing senior college scholarships.
Allen played a pivotal role on PRCC’s only two National Junior College Athletic Association tournament teams.
As a freshman, Allen shot better than 50 percent from the floor and averaged 7.1 points-per-game. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.
This season, Allen averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. PRCC (28-0), Division I’s lone unbeaten team, was ranked No. 1 headed into the 2020 national tournament before its cancellation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen finished his PRCC career scoring 435 points in 58 games.
Rogers State, a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is fresh off of a 24-6 season and have won at least 18 games per season dating back to 2014-15.
