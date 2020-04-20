1 dead in Marion County after Sunday storms

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed in Marion County when a strong tornado ripped through the area Sunday afternoon.
Local emergency management officials said the death was reported on Johnson Road in the Sandy Hook community
The tornado moved through parts of Marion, Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.
Teams with the National Weather Service are in the Pine Belt Monday inspecting damage.
Severe storms moved through the area as many in the Pine Belt were recovering from two deadly tornadoes that devastated parts of Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones and Jasper counties on Easter Sunday.
Fourteen people were killed in Mississippi as those storms moved through the area.
According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, deaths from the Easter storms were reported in Jones, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Walthall, Carroll and Panola counties.
