Community health centers to offer drive-thru testing in Pine Belt

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Community health centers in the Pine Belt will be offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 this week.
Family Health Clinic will provide drive-through testing at the following community health center locations in Laurel, Taylorsville and Waynesboro:
- The Laurel Clinic (117 11th Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440) will offer testing Tuesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to noon.
- The Taylorsville Clinic (531 Hwy. 28 East, Taylorsville, MS 39168) will offer testing Wednesday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Waynesboro Clinic (713 Lomax Avenue, Waynesboro, MS 39367) will offer testing Thursday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointments are necessary for the drive-thru testing.
Other community health centers across the state are offering drive-up and curbside testing services.
“Community Health Centers are on the frontline of defense,” said Janice Sherman, CEO of the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi. “During this COVID-19 crisis, the health centers mitigate pressures on hospital emergency departments and the need for hospital beds by providing a place where anyone can be seen for screening and testing. Staying out of the emergency room cuts down on costs to the overall health care system."
For more information on the state’s 21 community health centers and to find a clinic near you, visit chcams.org.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.