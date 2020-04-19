Storms knock out power for thousands in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - More than 20,000 people in the Pine Belt are without power as strong storms continue to move through the area.
Most of the outages are in Marion, Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties. That’s where the worst of the weather rolled through. A strong tornado hit parts of those counties Sunday afternoon.
Many without power are still dealing with the aftermath of strong tornadoes that devastated parts of Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones and Jasper counties on Easter Sunday.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting around 8,200 outages.
“This number is likely to rise however, as we work to assess damage,” said Leif Munkle, with PRVEPA. “We will begin restoration as safely and quickly as possible. Our crews will work until midnight tonight and will resume at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.”
Mississippi Power is reporting more than 5,100 outages.
Dixie Electric and Singing River Electric are reporting more than 3,000 outages each.
Around 400 Southern Pine Electric customers are currently without power.
Tornado warnings for the area have expired, but flash flooding will continue to be a concern for many as heavy rain falls throughout the evening.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.