More meanderings from the Isle of Isolation ...

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a few takes while trying to get head around “life vs. way-of-life" debate that has burbled to to the surface of national debate …
- Nothing but the best to former University of Southern Mississippi receiver Terrance “Quez” Watkins, who will be waiting to hear his name called this upcoming weekend in the National Football League draft.
Watkins’ 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash at February’s combine merely confirmed what Golden Eagles’ fans have known for the past few years: The guy can fly.
That said, Watkins eschewed a final season of collegiate eligibility to enter a draft where receiver rules as the deepest in quality talent of any other position, according to the folks who evaluate that sort of thing for a living.
Various projections have Watkins as a third-day draftee, going in the sixth or seventh round. Others see him getting a foot in the NFL door as a free agent.
Either way, god bless, godspeed and good luck to you, Mr. Watkins.
- Somebody asked and we just assumed that USM men’s basketball guard Gabe Watson, who left the Golden Eagles a few weeks back, would have to sit a season if transferring to another Division I school.
In fact, Watson did just that, announcing on social media last week that he was taking his talents to Tulane University.
But Watson indeed may be able to suit up for the Green Wave immediately.
The NCAA is considering adjusting its guidelines to grant immediate eligibility to first-time transfers, even those who have not graduated, .
A discussion by the NCAA Division I Council is expected later this month, and a vote held in May. If the new policy goes into effect immediately, Watson could play immediately.
Speaking of USM men’s basketball, Coach Jay Ladner said the Golden Eagles could add two or three more players to the five-man class revealed this past week.
Stay tuned.
- Spied a recent headline that never should need to be written: ‘Police: Keep your pants on when checking your mail.’
In this case, it was simply proof that the men and women in blue of the Taneytown (Md.) Police Department have not put their sense of humor in lockdown.
According to Gray News, with so many working from home courtesy of COVID-19, the Taneytown police suggested some folks may be getting a tad too casual.
“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox,” a tongue-in-cheek post on the department’s Facebook page said. “You know who you are. This is your final warning.”
Hee-hee.
Or as the daughter used to say, “Eeeewww.”
- See where the crew manning the space station just returned to Earth.
And it appears a request to remain in orbit for, say, oh, another six to 18 months, was denied.
Well not really, but you’ve gotta feel for folks who have spent hundreds of days in isolation only to return to an Earth in quarantine.
- Question: Granted, the coronavirus is not influenza, but why is it no one bats an eye when the 1918 pandemic is referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” but many are up in arms when COVID-19 is referred to as the “Chinese Flu?”
- From the Learning-Something-New-While-Looking-Up-Something-Else File: Did you know that Nebraska has a community called St. Mary?
We neither.
But at any rate, St. Mary was once known as Smartville, Neb., so we kinda understand the name change
Dunno, but just seems like coming from Smartville would put a lot of pressure on a population.
“Where you from, stranger?”
“Ummm...Smartville. Smartville, Nebraska.”
“I’ll bet you must think you’re pretty smart, then.”
“Sigh. Well, actually, yes ... ”
Or even worse …
“Hey, man, what’s the matter?”
“I’ve got straight B’s this semester. How am I going to show my face around back home?”
“You’re kidding. I’d kill for a B.”
“You don’t understand. I’m from Smartville, and … “
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.