First Alert: Severe threat moves out for sunny skies on Monday

It has been a very active evening across South Mississippi.
A tornado watch remains in effect for our extreme southern counties until 4 AM. This threat may end sooner as the system moves into Alabama later tonight.
The skies will become mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and lows will be in the 50s.
On Wednesday another round of severe weather is possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. We will continue to monitor the situation as that event gets closer.
Sunny skies are forecast to return on Friday before yet another strong system approaches for the weekend. That situation will be monitored as well.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.