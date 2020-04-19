First Alert: Tornado warnings issued for parts of the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A week after the Easter tornado outbreaks, the Pine Belt is seeing another round of severe weather Sunday.
Right now, Tornado Warnings are being issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson to various parts of the area.
Residents should take cover if a tornado touches down in their area as damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and destruction is possible.
The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Forrest and Lamar counties until 8:30 p.m.
In Baxterville, a large, dangerous tornado was spotted at 7:39 p.m. moving east at 55 mph.
At 7:30 p.m., a tornado was located seven miles northeast of Sandy Hook moving at 45 mph.
The tornado is expected to be near Mc
