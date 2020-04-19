First Alert: Severe weather still expected for Pine Belt

We are currently tracking a weather system that is moving through the Pine Belt. Tornadoes, strong damaging winds, hail and heavy rain can be expected for some areas until later tonight.
After this system moves through the area expect much nicer weather to enter our area.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows for Monday night will be in the mid 50s.
The weather looks good on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.
The next weather system to have an impact on the Pine Belt will be Wednesday into early Thursday morning where we expect more showers and thunderstorms.
Finally, that system moves away early Thursday morning and mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast until at least Sunday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s
