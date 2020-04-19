Camper trailer catches fire after generator malfunction

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Local firefighters were called to a structure fire Saturday night after a report of a generator malfunction caused a camper trailer to catch on fire.
According to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, Glade Volunteer Fire Department received the call about the fire at Orange Drive in Laurel around 8:49 p.m.
Firefighters found the camper trailer in flames once they arrived to the scene and began to make efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby mobile home and camper.
Michelle Stokes, the occupant of the camper trailer, said her son was trying to crank a generator at the home, and on his second try, the generator backfired and erupted in flames.
Stokes and her son managed to safely escape the camper with her pets and call 911.
The camper trailer suffered major damage from the flames.
Powers and M&M volunteer fire departments were on the scene with Glade VFD, as well as Emserv Ambulance Service.
