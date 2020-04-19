Biloxi church increases food giveaways to help residents during pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A church in Biloxi is teaming up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide food for hundreds of families.
On Saturday morning, volunteers with Abundant Life Evangelistic Center passed out 10,000 pounds of food, one bag at a time.
“We have meats, we have produce, we have ribs, we have chicken, we have ham, all kinds of vegetables," Tiffany Neely listed.
Feeding the Gulf Coast dropped off a truckload of food at the Abundant Life Evangelistic Center to distribute to the community. The giveaway is an expansion of its food assistance program, a weekly food pantry called the Raven’s Nest.
”Abundant Life has always fed the people, spiritually and naturally, so instead of us doing it inside the walls here, we’re just doing it in the parking lot," Neely said.
Bishop Jason Johnson said the church’s phones have been ringing a lot more since so many are now facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers wore masks and gloves all day while packing enough food to feed 400 families.
“Not only are people hungry, it seems like people are a little discouraged, people are a little distressed, people are a little confused and don’t know what to do,” Johnson said.
The church plans to hold the giveaway twice a month to help families in need. Volunteers from the church said during these uncertain times, the last thing people should have to worry about is where they will get their next meal.
“I am so glad to be a part of it, and I hope God continues to do more and more to support this neighborhood and bring life to the city," Lillie Phillips said.
“We’re here by faith trying to make a difference," Johnson said.
Abundant Life Evangelistic Center plans to hold another food giveaway by the end of April.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.