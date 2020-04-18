Storm shelters around the Pine Belt opening due to severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. - (WDAM) - In response to the severe weather, several storm shelters around the Pine Belt will open to shelter families.
“We anticipate going under a tornado watch tomorrow as soon as that happens, we will be open in the Forrest County 361 safe room that is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg that’s behind the Forrest County multiple purpose center,” said Glen Moore, executive director for Forrest County Emergency Management.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is going to be practicing social distancing as much as possible, and masks will have to be worn in the shelter.
Jones County Emergency Management will also be opening its storm shelter for families.
The county is doing a school bus pick up along the route affected by the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak to give families a ride to the shelter.
The Jones County 361 Shelter is also going to be practicing social distancing to cut down the spread of COVID-19 by advising people to wear masks while in the shelter.
Jones County’s shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Boulevard and will open at 10 a.m. and close as soon as the severe weather threat ends.
The Lamar County Community Shelter on 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis will also open at 10 a.m. Sunday.
