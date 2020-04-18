Pine Belt counties hit by Easter storms now eligible for FEMA assistance

(WDAM) - FEMA announced Saturday that families and households in Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties that suffered damage from the Easter storms may be eligible for disaster assistance.
The announcement comes after President Donald Trump declared the counties as a major disaster, allowing disaster assistance available to eligible disaster survivors under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program.
Residents in the counties can register for assistance in one of the three following ways:
- Online by clicking here
- Downloading the FEMA app on your phone’s app store or here. Available on Apple and Android devices
- Call 800-621-3362. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators are available as well.
- Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
While registering, here are some things that could be helpful in the process:
- Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)
- A description of disaster caused damage and losses
