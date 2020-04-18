60,000 masks available to residents in Forrest & Lamar counties

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local business in Hattiesburg has donated 60,000 masks to the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County and Lamar County governments to give out to residents for free.
Spartan Mosquito collaborated with the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County and Lamar County governments to create a distribution plan in order to make sure residents have access to getting masks.
Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker announced the mask distribution efforts during his daily briefing video on Friday.
“Our latest executive order required that employees at essential businesses wear masks and we also made the recommendation that the general public wears masks when they are our running essential errands,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Thanks to this local business, we have been able to take an innovative path forward in putting masks in the hand of many as we continue to navigate life through this pandemic.”
Residents are asked to remember the following guidelines when picking up a mask.
- Masks are available at retailer locations on a first-come-first-served basis, and if a store is out of masks upon entering, residents are asked to contact the City of Hattiesburg (601-545-4501 during business hours), on Facebook or email to check for the best place to get one.
- Do not storm retailers to get a mask. If a resident does not have a mask and needs to run essential errands, it can be picked up.
- Social distancing guidelines are still important – even with a mask.
- Residents should only take what is necessary even though a limit has not been placed.
- The masks meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards, meaning they are reusable and washable. Do not dispose after one use.
Beginning Saturday, masks will be available at the retailers and government facilities listed below:
Forrest County
- Walmart (U.S. Highway 98 and U.S. Highway 49)
- Corner Market/Sunflower (All five locations throughout Lamar & Forrest counties)
- Target (U.S. Highway 98)
- Lowes (U.S. Highway 98)
- Home Depot (4100 O’Ferrell Street)
- Dollar General Stores (1204 Edwards Street, 1909 Hardy Street and 100 Red Street)
- Walgreens (5093 Hardy Street, 6130 Hardy Street)
- CVS Pharmacy (2507 Hardy Street, 3910 Hardy Street)
- Sullivan Grocery (810 James Street)
- Nathan Jordan’s Palmers Crossing Store
- Fire Station 1 at 810 Main Street
- Fire Station 2 at 1111 Arledge Street
- Fire Station 3 at 53 Academy Drive, Ste 1
- Fire Station 4 at 5033 Old Highway 42
- Fire Station 5 at 922 E Hardy Street
- Fire Station 6 at 3804 Montague Boulevard
- Fire Station 7 at 46 Parkway Boulevard
- Fire Station 8 at 104 Lamar Boulevard
Lamar County
- Piggly Wiggly (722 E Main Ave, Lumberton)
- Ramey’s Grocery Store (4233 Rocky Branch Rd., Sumrall & 157 Shelby Speights Dr., Purvis)
- Any Lamar County Volunteer Fire Department (call before) - (601) 794-5190
Barker mentions how the collaboration and distribution will make sure residents around the area will have somewhere to go to get masks during the pandemic.
“The hope is to put masks in as many Pine Belt hands that need them by focusing on essential retail touchpoints, government and community facilities and reaching vulnerable populations by working with partners in the faith-based sector and community nonprofits,” said Barker.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.