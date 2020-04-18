Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov extends statewide stay-home order amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending his statewide stay-at-home order until April 27 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order has been in place since the evening of April 3, and it originally was set to expire Monday morning. The governor announced the extension Friday. He also said that starting Monday, some lakes and beaches can reopen. And, some businesses such as florists and clothing stores can offer curbside pickup. The state health officer said Friday that Mississippi had at least 3,793 confirmed cases and 140 deaths from the coronavirus as of Thursday evening.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi disaster declaration approved for Easter storms
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Mississippi for tornadoes and other strong storms that struck the state on Sunday. The storms swept through several states from Texas to Maryland on Sunday and Monday, killing at least 36 people. Mississippi has reported at least 14 deaths. Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that the disaster declaration will allow individual assistance to people affected by the storms, including those whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed. Trump approved Mississippi’s declaration late Thursday. At least 1,200 homes and 75 businesses were damaged in Mississippi.
HINDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Committee chooses new president for Hinds Community College
RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — An educator from Kentucky will become the next president of Hinds Community College in Mississippi. A search committee at Hinds announced Thursday that has chosen Stephen Vacik to begin the job July 1. He will succeed Clyde Muse, who is retiring after 42 years as president. Vacik is president of Maysville Community and Technical College in Maysville, Kentucky. He was president of Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, from 2011 to 2015. Before that, Vacik worked seven years as chief instructional officer at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba.
ECONOMIC RECOVERY-COMMISSION
Mississippi gov forms coronavirus economic recovery group
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor has formed a commission of private-sector business leaders tasked with making recommendations on how the state can economically recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the commission Tuesday. According to its website, the 17-member task force is chaired by Joe Sanderson, the CEO of a poultry company, and includes the commissioner of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, the chairman of the State Board of Education, CEOs of banking and investment firms and leaders of technology, energy and health care companies, among others. The ClarionL edger says about half of the members have ties to the governor or were connected to his campaign.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court
HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he's tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn't have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo's final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.
MISSISSIPPI FLOODING-PUMP PROJECT
US engineers examine impact of Mississippi pump proposal
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will re-examine the potential environmental impact of a proposal for massive pumps to drain floodwaters from parts of rural Mississippi. The announcement Thursday is drawing criticism from conservation groups. They say the Yazoo pump project would be harmful and expensive. Prominent Mississippi politicians have been pushing the Trump administration to revive and fund the project for pumps near the Yazoo and Mississippi rivers. It was blocked by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2008. The Corps of Engineers says the south Delta has seen significant flooding nine of the past 10 years.