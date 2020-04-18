Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Hopes in Louisiana for more nonemergency care by May 1
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to make more non-emergency medical procedures available to residents before May 1. Edwards said Friday health officials are working to begin allowing elective surgeries and other procedures that were delayed when facilities ramped up to fight the new coronavirus. As for opening up more of the state's economy, Edwards says the state still has work to do to meet federal guidelines to begin a phased reopening of businesses. Edwards spoke at LSU where a basketball arena has been converted into a site for making badly needed medical masks and surgical gowns.
SHERIFF'S EMPLOYEE ARRESTED
Orleans Parish sheriff's worker arrested in contraband case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested on several charges including for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail. The sheriff’s office said Jacobi Rhodes, 22, a recruit hired in November, has been suspended pending a termination hearing. In a news release Friday, the sheriff’s office said it began investigating after Rhodes’ coworkers reported an odor of marijuana coming from a locker. Rhodes faces one count each of malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and Suboxone.
LOUISIANA HEALTH SECRETARY
Louisiana's new health secretary begins work amid outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s new health secretary has started the job. Courtney Phillips is taking the helm of an agency central to state response to the coronavirus outbreak. Phillips was named to the position by Gov. John Bel Edwards in February, before Louisiana had its first confirmed infection of the virus. Since then, the state has become a hot spot for the epidemic. The health department announced Friday that Phillips had officially moved into the secretary’s role. Phillips previously led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. She is a Louisiana native who worked in various roles at the state health department for 12 years.
BOY SHOT BY OFFICER
Sheriff: Off-duty officer shot 14-year-old outside home
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities said an off-duty Louisiana police officer shot and wounded a 14-year-old boy after he found several people in his front yard. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the boy was hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon. Lopinto said the officer was asleep when he heard noises outside his home around 3 a.m. Friday in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie. Lopinto says the man found several juveniles near his car and the man shot the 14-year-old in the head during an unspecified altercation. The man and boy weren't immediately identified. Lopinto also didn’t identify where the man works. Lopinto declined to say whether the officer would be arrested.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court
HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he's tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn't have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo's final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
Sales of chicken by processor causes traffic jam at one site
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sales of chicken products by a North Carolina-based processor directly to the public as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a traffic jam at the State Farmers Market. News sources report buyers driving up to the House of Raeford sale on Thursday backed up Raleigh's Centennial Parkway and Lake Wheeler Road, which is the access to the farmers market from Interstate 40. State Department of Transportation personnel closed the Lake Wheeler Road exit off the interstate and detoured traffic around the area. House of Raeford is selling chicken in North Carolina and three other states. More sales are scheduled for Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OFFSHORE OIL WORKERS
Coronavirus confirmed on offshore platforms in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed on more than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Nola.com reports that the Coast Guard says 26 offshore workers in the Gulf had tested positive for the virus as of last week. Only seven of the 680 platforms in the Gulf had been affected. A spokesman says BP is among the companies that has had offshore workers test positive for the coronavirus. While an offshore rig might seem like an unlikely place for the virus, workers share close quarters and frequently touch surfaces including handrails.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER
Death toll rises for 2-day outbreak of storms in the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death toll has risen to at least 36 from the two-day outbreak of strong storms that pounded the South. Mississippi on Thursday reported two additional deaths. National Weather Service says more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Forecast teams checking for damage found 105 storm tracks. The worst storm was an EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles in southeastern Mississippi. Forecasters determined Alabama had the most twisters, 21 beginning on Easter Sunday afternoon. But no one was killed in the state. Forecasters say there's another risk of severe weather across the region Sunday.