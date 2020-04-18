Jones’ women’s soccer sends 9 to senior colleges

From Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College women’s soccer saw a program-record nine student-athletes transferring on to participate at four-year schools across five different states.
Seven players recently signed during the spring signing period, including:
- Rachel Barnaby, forward, Barry University (Miami Springs, Fla.)
Barnaby scored 24 goals and assisted on 10 others during her two years as a Lady Bobcat. Seventeen goals and five assists came as a freshman; injury cut short her sophomore season.
- Lucy Critchell, defender, University of West Alabama (Livingston, Ala.)
Critchell earned All-Region 23 honors as a sophomore. She scored two goal in the 2019 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ All-Star Game. In two years at Jones, she scored two goals and assisted on three more.
- Caitlyn Dungee, defender, Alcorn State University (Lorman)
Dungee started 36 games on the backline, helping the Lady Bobcats post nine shutouts in 2019.
- Madison LaFontaine, midfielder, Delta State University (Cleveland)
LaFontaine, who played in the 2019 MACJC All-Star Game, played in 36 games over two seasons, scoring four goals and handing out 11 assists.
- Emily Riley, forward, College of St. Mary (St. Mary, Neb.)
Riley appeared in 34 games over two seasons, scoring six goals and adding an assist.
- Olivia Simpson, midfielder, Christian Brothers University (Memphis, Tenn.)
Simpson, who played in the 2019 MACJC All-Star Game, had three goals and five assists in two seasons
- Heather Sullivan, defender, Mississippi College (Clinton)
Sullivan, an All-MACJC selection this fall, had three goals and four assists in two seasons as a Lady Bobcat.
Last fall, forward Esmeralda Figueroa signed with Mississippi State University and midfielder Mary Ann O’Kennedy signed with Delta State.
Figueroa was an All-Region 23 selection in 2019. She scored 16 goals and eight assists as a freshman and had 17 goals and five assists as a sophomore.
O’Kennedy, who was injured as a true freshman in 2017, had two goals and seven assists as a redshirt freshman in 2018 to help Jones capture the MACJC and Region 23 championships. She added another goal this past season before another injury ended her 2019 campaign.
Jones College coach Dolores Deasley’s Bobcats posted a 14-3 record in 2018, winning the MACJC and Region 23 titles. The Bobcats went 12-7 in 2019 and claimed an MACJC South Division co-championship.
