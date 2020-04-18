First Alert: Severe Risk for Sunday continues to increase

A lot like last time, storm mode is going to be messy. The difference is it is going to be messy like the storms in the late evening were, not the ones earlier in the day. So, there is still some question about how all of this is going to develop. Could it look like last Sunday night where nothing "devastating" ever developed? Sure. But, and I use this analogy often, it is like we built an amazing-looking campfire with dry wood, newspaper shavings, even some gasoline. But now we are just waiting for someone with a match or a lighter.