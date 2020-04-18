First Alert: Potential for severe weather continues for Sunday

The focus of this forecast is on the severe weather potential for our area Sunday.
The Storm Prediction Center has us under a moderate risk for severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes possible especially in the afternoon and evening hours.
Please make sure you have the WDAM Weather App downloaded on your phone and please make sure the batteries are fresh in your weather radios.
All of the main weather threats will be to our east into Alabama by or before midnight Sunday.
We will finally get a break from the weather pattern for a couple of days with partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.
Sunny weather is forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
At this time the weather system for Thursday is not looking as impressive as earlier models projected.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Friday with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with highs again in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
