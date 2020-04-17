Gov. Reeves, acting DHS secretary survey storm damage in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf are surveying tornado damage in Jones County.
President Donald Trump requested Wolf visit South Mississippi to survey the damage left behind by two powerful tornadoes on Easter Sunday and interact with with those affected.
According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service, the first tornado to hit the area was an EF4. The second was an EF3.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed the storms were responsible for four deaths in Jones County. The severe weather outbreak claimed 14 lives statewide.
On Friday, Trump approved a disaster declaration for the State of Mississippi.
The declaration makes federal assistance available to people in Covington, Jones and Jefferson Davis counties who were affected by the storms.
