USM women’s basketball rounds out signing class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis reached into the junior college ranks to round out the signing Class of 2020
The Lady Eagles signed Fess Hawkins, a 6-foot-1 forward from Vincennes University, this week, wrapping up a signing class that included five prep standouts and two JuCo post players.
“As we went through the season we felt as if we needed another junior college player that would be a strong scorer and rebounder to complete this recruiting class,” Lee-McNelis said. “(USM assistant head) Coach Jack Trosper, while at Wabash Valley College, faced one of the most athletic rebounders in all of junior college.
“He brought Fess Hawkins to the table and believed she was the piece of the puzzle needed to complete this class.”
Hawkins averaged 15.7 points and 14.5 rebounds a game, earning third-team JuCo All-America honors. A two-year starter, the Bentonville, Ark., native scored 890 points and grabbed 755 rebounds in helping Vincennes to consecutive 20-wun seasons.
“As we closely evaluated her, we were so impressed with how she seemed to always be around the basketball on both ends of the floor,” Lee-McNelis said. “She has something you don’t teach: a knack to rebound the ball and score the ball efficiently.
“Fess can score the ball in multiple ways as she stretched the floor shooting the ball, 43 percent beyond the arc and 67 percent in the paint. She is expected to help replace (departed senior) Respect Leaphart, who led the Lady Eagles in double-doubles this season.”
Hawkins became the Lady Eagles seventh signee.
In November, USM signed five prep players from three states to the new class. All five were selected to their respective All-State teams, while two were nominated McDonald’s All-America. Three of the five hail from Mississippi in Meliya Grayson from Hattiesburg High School; Brikayla Gray from West Jones High School; and Rose Warren from Puckett High School.
They were each selected to play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, while Grayson was also a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Sha’Kahia Warmsley was selected as state Most Valuable Player for Class 3A in Louisiana, while Emerielle “Emmy” James was nominated as a McDonald’s All-American from Florida.
The Lady Eagles also signed Gulf Coast State College 6-3 center Savannah Slade, who was part of the 2019 national championship team.
