Over $21K, drugs seized after suspect runs from HPD

Jaxavian Holmes, 23, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday evening after running from a traffic stop in the 2300 block of West 7th Street. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
April 17, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 2:59 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect on a variety of drug charges Thursday evening.

According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD, Jaxavian Holmes, 23, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after he ran from a traffic stop in the 2300 block of West 7th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Xanax, oxycodone tablets, liquid codeine syrup, marijuana and $21,244 in cash were seized by officers during the arrest.

Holmes was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone and marijuana), two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance – schedule 3 (xanax and codeine syrup), disorderly conduct – failure to comply (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (misdemeanor).

Holmes was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

