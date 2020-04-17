Over $21K, drugs seized after suspect runs from HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect on a variety of drug charges Thursday evening.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD, Jaxavian Holmes, 23, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after he ran from a traffic stop in the 2300 block of West 7th Street around 6:30 p.m.
Xanax, oxycodone tablets, liquid codeine syrup, marijuana and $21,244 in cash were seized by officers during the arrest.
Holmes was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone and marijuana), two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance – schedule 3 (xanax and codeine syrup), disorderly conduct – failure to comply (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (misdemeanor).
Holmes was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.