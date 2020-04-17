Sex offender wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a noncompliant sex offender who fled from deputies on March 24.
Devante Keiaree Blanks is wanted on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
According to JCSO, Blanks fled from deputies after a brief vehicle pursuit. Deputies responded to a 911 hangup call in a mobile home park on Palmer Road.
As a deputy arrived at the scene, Blanks fled in a white SUV before stopping on Indian Springs Road and running toward Lover’s Lane. Deputies could not located Blanks after searching the area.
After further investigation, deputies found that Blanks is a registered sex offender who failed to register with Jones County as a sex offender. Accoridng to JCSD, his conviction requires him to register every 90 days and he failed to do so.
According to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, Blanks was convicted of sexual battery on March 21, 2012 in Lauderdale County.
Blanks is believed to be homeless.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Blanks, you are asked to call 911, 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
