Quez Watkins on the doorstep of the NFL

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks around the National Football League certainly knew about Quez Watkins prior to February’s NFL Combine.
After all, he was Conference USA’s leading receiver in 2019 with 1,178 yards and six touchdowns.
However, Watkins’ showing in Indianapolis, Indiana opened some eyes ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft. The six-foot, 185-pound wideout sprinted to 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash – second among wide receivers, trailing only Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III (4.27 seconds).
“A lot of teams thought I was slower,” Watkins said. “Me being faster than a lot of the guys kind of helped me out a lot.”
“The best thing, other than just pure athleticism, that Quez has going for him is he has always risen to the challenge,” said Allen Creasy, Watkins’ coach at Athens High School in Alabama. “He’s always been at his best against the best competition.”
Creasy wasn’t surprised by Watkins’ speed, nor was anybody in Athens who witnessed his brother Algernon run Track & Field at Alabama A&M.
Watkins began suiting up for the Athens Golden Eagles as a seventh grader – back then, he still answered to his first name Terrance. Athens, the town located just 30 miles west of Huntsville, is where Watkins’ fire as a competitor was first ignited.
Despite a stress fracture in his hip as a senior, Watkins managed to average 19.25 yards per catch and earn second-team All-State honors on his way to a Southern Miss scholarship.
“He limped and we made fun of him all the time,” Creasy said. “Told him he looked like an old man walking. He still found a way to run it fast. We knew at the middle school level that he was going to be an impact player. He was head and shoulders above everybody.”
Hattiesburg, Mississippi is where Watkins rose to second on USM’s career receiving charts with 158 catches and 2,404 yards in just three years.
The Hub City is where he’s spent the past week or so catching balls from Golden Eagles like Jack Abraham and Nick Mullens. Prior to, Watkins was in Atlanta, Georgia training with NFL players and hopefuls Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor, Calvin Ridley and Deebo Samuel.
“I was really down there learning how to train like a pro,” Watkins said. “Get the mindset of a pro and how everything works. You try to mimic some of the stuff they do and learn from them.”
Following the Combine, Watkins said he heard from a number of NFL teams including the Eagles, Packers, Bengals, Bears and Jets.
Creasy joked that people around town are secretly rooting for the Indianapolis Colts to draft Watkins so he can team up with fellow Athens alum Philip Rivers.
Rivers is on a short list of Athens natives to make the leap to the NFL. Watkins is ready to become the next.
“Any time a community like ours has the opportunity to have someone do what [Watkins] has the opportunity to do, it’s exciting for everybody,” Creasy said. “I think that it’s going to be a big day for our entire town.”
“[I’ve] been waiting on this day for almost 18 years, now,” Watkins said. “Been playing since I was four, been waiting on this moment.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.