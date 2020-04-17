Pearl River Resort announce furloughs due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WDAM) - Pearl River Resort has announced they will place most of their associates on temporary unpaid furlough.
The furlough will go into effect on Saturday, April 18.
Along with the announcement of the furloughs, Pearl River Resort will keep a minimum essential workforce on payroll throughout the closure.
“Even in the midst of a world health pandemic that has affected the inability to have full business operations, we are grateful that we were able to pay three pay dates since closing on March 19,” said Sonny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl River Resort.
Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville, MS is a part of Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets, meaning the casino will more than likely be affected by the resort’s decision.
Pearl River Resort will be providing resources and financial support for furloughed workers under the new CARES Act, along with continuing to provide health insurance for them.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.