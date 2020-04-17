Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Today will be warm with increasing clouds as highs top out in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s.
We’ll see a few t-storms return on Saturday ahead of our next system as highs return to the low 80s.
T-Storms will be likely on Sunday, some storms could be severe with Damaging winds being the main threat. While severe weather is possible, this setup still looks NOTHING like what we saw on Easter. Next week will be warm with highs in the low 80s.
Another chance of storms will be possible by the middle of next week.
