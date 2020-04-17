MSDH: 181 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths; state total at 3,974 cases, 152 deaths

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise as the state’s total is now over 3,900 cases.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 181 new confirmed cases with 12 new deaths on Saturday.
As of right now, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is at 3,974 with 152 deaths.
The first coronavirus-related death was reported in Jasper County on Friday. In the Pine Belt, deaths have also been reported in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties.
Along with the new confirmed cases, 65 long-term care facilities in Mississippi have reported outbreaks.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of cases.
Six long-term care facilities in the Pine Belt are included in the report, with three facilities in Jones, two in Forrest and one in Marion counties.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
