Local and out-of-state volunteers helping with tornado recovery
Hog Heaven Restaurant in Laurel delivered hundreds of meals Friday to The Springs Church in Collins, which will distribute them to storm victims and volunteers. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | April 17, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 2:02 PM

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from the Pine Belt and outside of Mississippi are helping with recovery efforts after the deadly Easter Sunday tornadoes.

A group of volunteers from a church in Oklahoma used chainsaws Friday morning to remove trees from a home near Collins.

A group of volunteers from a church in Oklahoma used chainsaws Friday morning to remove trees from a home near Collins. (Source: Charles Herrington)

Meanwhile, Hog Heaven Restaurant in Laurel delivered hundreds of meals Friday to The Springs Church in Collins, which will distribute them to storm victims and volunteers.

Also, the city of Columbia delivered a truckload of water and other donated supplies Thursday to The Springs Church for distribution to storm-ravaged areas of the community.

