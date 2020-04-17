Local and out-of-state volunteers helping with tornado recovery

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from the Pine Belt and outside of Mississippi are helping with recovery efforts after the deadly Easter Sunday tornadoes.
A group of volunteers from a church in Oklahoma used chainsaws Friday morning to remove trees from a home near Collins.
Meanwhile, Hog Heaven Restaurant in Laurel delivered hundreds of meals Friday to The Springs Church in Collins, which will distribute them to storm victims and volunteers.
Also, the city of Columbia delivered a truckload of water and other donated supplies Thursday to The Springs Church for distribution to storm-ravaged areas of the community.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.