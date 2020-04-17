Jasper Co. rebuilds while preparing for another round of severe weather

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County is gearing up for another round of severe thunderstorms as we head into this weekend.
Jasper County Supervisor Curtis Gray was having a normal Easter like many Americans, but all of it soon changed after receiving the call that there was a tornado on the ground headed toward him.
“I was out trying to find facts, trying to help some of the senior citizens that were on oxygen machines and they were worried about their oxygen and how long power was going to be off,” Gray said. “That’s the main reason I left home. But I promise that will be my last time, I won’t do that anymore.”
After Gray and his family couldn’t return home, they took shelter in a Chevron Gas station where they huddled into a beer cooler with others trying to escape the deadly tornado.
“I ran into a gas station along the interstate there, and everybody was hunkered down in that walk-in cooler,” Gray said. "And it sounded like a freight train coming through and after that sound for about 10 seconds it got just as quiet. Then the sun and all came out just like nothing never happened. That was the worst thing that I’ve ever heard in my life. "
Gray said now he will be taking the advice of the weather men on TV if severe weather hits again Sunday.
“When the weather guys tell you to hunker down, you need to hunker down where you are,” Gray said. “Don’t get out in the storm, because there is nothing we can do.”
Jasper County is in the process of rebuilding while preparing for another possible round of severe weather Sunday.
