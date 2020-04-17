HPD: OnStar stops stolen vehicle; driver arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday after reportedly running from police when OnStar shut down the vehicle he was driving.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Oak Grove Road around 5:30 p.m.

Moore said officers found the vehicle on Classic Drive, and it was disabled by OnStar, an in-vehicle emergency and security system.

According to Moore, the driver, identified as 21-year-old Phillip Fishbein, got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Fishbein was arrested after a short search.

Fishbein was booked into the Forrest County Jail on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Moore said the investigation is ongoing.

