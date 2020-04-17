Drive-through COVID-19 testing site coming to Perry Co.

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Perry County next Wednesday, April 22.
The drive-through testing site will be at the Perry County Multi-Purpose Center on State Route 15 in Richton and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone wanting to be tested must first complete a screening through the C Spire Health mobile app or complete a phone call with a University of Mississippi Medical Center clinician.
A call can be set up by calling 601-496-7200. If you are not experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, you’re asked to not use the C Spire app or call the UMMC phone number.
Anyone who shows up to the testing site without an appointment will not be tested.
The tests will be conducted free of charge.
UMMC, Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi National Guard have been setting up these mobile screening centers around the state over the past few weeks.
Hundreds of people have been tested at these sites as state health officials work to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
