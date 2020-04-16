Volunteers on scene to help victims and first responders in Soso

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Neighbors and communities are coming together to help one another after deadly tornadoes ripped through the Pine Belt on Easter Sunday.
In Soso, first responders and victims are being assisted by community volunteers who are helping to feed and giving out cleaning supplies, which was already difficult to find due to the coronavirus.
Tina Naylor, a community volunteer who traveled to the area from Laurel with a few of her friends, says that giving back is an opportunity to be a blessing because they know what it’s like to go through this.
“It’s very important because it’s them today and it could be me tomorrow, I have been through something like this and needed items and couldn’t get them,” Naylor said. “Me and some ladies came together and doing this for the community was a great deed, giving back and being a faithful servant.”
For Jamey Cooley, a volunteer who brought his championship smoker to the scene, says he’s grateful to be able to help feed those who lost everything and all those first responders who came here to help.
“It’s the best feeling in the world," Cooley said. "These people, I know everybody in town, I know their kids, their grandkids, their aunts and uncles. I went to school at West Jones, these are my people, this is Mustang country, we’re just helping each other, that’s what we do.”
According to the National Weather Service, more than 13 tornadoes were confirmed across Louisiana and Mississippi
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.