Vitalant to collect plasma from recovered coronavirus patients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant is launching a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma from people who have recovered from the virus.
The plasma is “convalescent plasma” and it contains antibodies that can help fight the illness.
The Food and Drug Administration has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an emergency investigational new drug.
It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients.
Eligibility criteria for donating are a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test, resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days and meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements.
Even with these requirements met, there still may be additional tests or criteria required.
“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” stated Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s Chief Medical Officer.
For more information, please call 866-287-5762.
You can fill out the form here to begin the application process.
